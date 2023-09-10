Claws Win Wild 10-9, 11-Inning Finale in Hudson Valley to Clinch Playoff Spot

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - A special season ends with a special win and a trip to the playoffs! Jersey Shore topped Hudson Valley 10-9 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon, and combined with Brooklyn's loss to Wilmington, the BlueClaws are head back to the playoffs.

Game One of the SAL Northern Division Championship Series against Hudson Valley is Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Click here for tickets.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the 11th on a SAC fly from Otto Kemp. But it was Kemp's defense in the bottom of the 11th that saved the day. He made a great diving stop of a grounder in the hole against the leadoff batter in the 11th. Gabriel Cotto then got the next two outs for his first professional save.

Jason Ruffcorn earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief including escaping the inherited runner jam in the 10th.

The BlueClaws, who led 7-4, were trailing 9-7 in the ninth inning when they tied the game on a two-run throwing error with two outs by Jesus Rodriguez on a grounder hit by Erick Brito.

Hudson Valley had taken the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on home runs by Spencer Henson, which tied the game, and Kyle Battle. They added an unearned run in the 8th off Ruffcorn to take a 9-7 lead into the ninth.

The BlueClaws, however, trailed 4-2 before that. A five run, season-saving inning began with doubles by Leandro Pineda and Otto Kemp. Erick Brito singled in a run. Justin Crawford reached on a fielders choice that included a throwing error and a run scoring. Gabriel Rincones singled in a run, with another scoring on a wild pitch. When the dust settled, Jersey Shore had a 7-6 lead.

Hudson Valley wasn't done. They scored twice off Wei-Hui Pan in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 7-6 before the two home runs in the seventh.

Jersey Shore is in the playoffs for the first time as a High-A affiliate and the sixth time in team history.

The BlueClaws jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on two Renegades errors in the top of the first inning. They added a run in the second on a SAC fly from Erick Brito.

Konnor Ash threw the first two innings for Jersey Shore, striking out two. He allowed an RBI single to Jared Wegner in the second and left with a 2-1 lead. Hudson VAlley tied the game with an unearned run off Gunner Mayer in the fourth. After the second error of the game by first baseman Felix Reyes, Cole Gabrielson singled to center to level the score at two apiece.

Kemp had three hits in the win while Felis Reyes, Leandro Pineda, and Ricketts all had two. It was the fifth win of the year for the BlueClaws that they trailed entering the ninth inning.

