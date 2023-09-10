Quirion Homers in Nightcap as Claws Earn Split; One Back with One to Play

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The BlueClaws and Hudson Valley split a double-header on Saturday night with Hudson Valley winning the first game 2-0 and the BlueClaws the nightcap 8-5. Combined with Brooklyn's win over Wilmington, the BlueClaws are one back of the Cyclones with one game to play and enter the final day of the season needing a win and a Brooklyn loss to qualify for the post-season for the first time since 2018.

Game One

The game was scoreless into the fourth when Hudson Valley broke through with two outs. Marcos Cabera hit a bases loaded grounder up the middle, on which Bryan Rincon made a full-extension diving stop. However, the runner beat Rincon's toss to second base allowing the game's first run to score from third base.

Renegades starter Cam Schlittler came out after five scoreless innings, striking out six. BlueClaws starter Mitch Neunborn went five innings, allowing just one run, while also fanning six.

Hudson Valley scored a second run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Cole Gabrielson to take a 2-0 lead.

Cole Ayers came on in the seventh and threw a scoreless innings to earn his first save.

Game Two

the BlueClaws jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game two. Two walks put two men on base. Felix Reyes singled home Justin Crawford and Leandro Pineda brought in a run with an RBI groundout. Jersey Shore tacked on two more in the third on a two-run triple from Caleb Ricketts to up their lead to 4-1.

Anthony Quirion homered in the fifth to put Jersey Shore up 5-1. They added two more on a single by Gabriel Rincones Jr. and a DP groundout to go up 7-1.

Hudson Valley rallied off Rodolfo Sanchez in the bottom of the fifth. Jesus Rodriguez hit a grand slam to cut the lead to 7-5. Jack Dallas came on and got the last two outs of the fifth and threw a scoreless sixth inning. Andrew Walling threw a scoreless seventh to earn his third BlueClaws save.

Dallas (7-2) was credited with his seventh win.

Justin Crawford and Caleb Ricketts each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams finish the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. LHP Samuel Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

