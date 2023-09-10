HVR Game Notes - September 10, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (70-61, 31-34) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (72-58, 37-28)

LHP Brock Selvidge (4-1, 3.38 ERA) vs RHP Konnor Ash (4-0, 2.14 ERA)

| Games 132 | Home Games 66 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Sept. 10, 2023 | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

HOME ONCE MORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park for their final regular season home series of the year. The Renegades are aiming to win their first home series since mid-June when they took four out of six games from the Rome Braves. The 'Gades have won two of the first three head-to-head battles with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this year.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws split a doubleheader on Saturday night. Hudson Valley shutout the BlueClaws 2-0 in game one, and were led by Cam Schlittler who struck out six in six scoreless innings in his High-A home debut. Marcos Cabrera and Cole Gabrielson singled home the two runs in the victory. In game two, the 'Gades fell 8-5 after Jersey Shore jumped ahead 7-1 early. Jesus Rodriguez blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning to trim the lead to 7-5. It was his first home run at Heritage Financial Park this season.

HEATING UP:Over the last 10 games, Jesus Rodriguez is 14-for-34 (.411) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 8 RBIs, and five runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in nine of the last 10 games and reached base safely in the last 11 contests.

ROSTER MOVES:On Friday, the New York Yankees announced the promotion of right-handed pitcher Osiel Rodriguez from Single-A Tampa. In 24 appearances between the FCL Yankees and the Tampa Tarpons, Rodriguez struck out 49 batters in 35.1 innings while sporting a 3.82 ERA.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:Since August 23, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 99 batters in 71.1 innings and posted a 2.40 ERA. The 2.40 ERA is the fourth-lowest in High-A during this span.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Saturday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.63 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.12 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.36 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second while sporting a 3.60 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 21 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 45-for-232 (.193) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .208 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to end last Saturday night in Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 1.2 scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last seven appearances, which spans 14.1 innings. The southpaw finished the month of August with a 0.61 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 14.2 innings. Anderson Munoz also hasn't allowed a run in his last four outings which spans 7.2 innings. In seven games at High-A, the right-hander has allowed just one run in 12.2 frames.

A NEW NO. 1: On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On August 17, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

PLAYOFF BASEBALL:After winning the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League back in June, the Hudson Valley Renegades are patiently awaiting their playoff opponent. The Brooklyn Cyclones currently have a one game lead on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws with game left to play.

A DOZEN IT IS:Jared Serna's 14 game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday night against Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in High-A. On Saturday night, Serna passed Rafael Flores for the longest hitting streak by Renegades batter this season. Serna's 16-game on-base streak was then snapped in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion on August 29, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in seven of his first nine games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

LIGHTS OUT:The Renegades pitching staff rattled off their 13th shutout win of the season after defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 2-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The 13 shutouts are the second-most in MiLB, only trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) who own 15 shutouts. It's also the second shutout win of the week against the BlueClaws.

