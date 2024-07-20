Cyclones Bested by BlueClaws on Saturday Night, 7-2

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite LF Karell Paz extending his on-base streak to a personal season best 10 games, and Cyclones arms striking out a grand total of 12 BlueClaws, Brooklyn could not do enough to keep pace offensively with the Jersey Shore, falling 7-2. The only runs Brooklyn scored on the night were courtesy of a balk and wild pitch.

RHP Mitch Neunborn was sharp in his seventh High-A start of the season, limiting the 'Clones to only the two runs on three hits over five frames en route to earning his second BlueClaws win.

Jersey Shore pounced early, putting five on the first six men to bat on the bases against RHP Kade Morris. With a runner on second and one out, SS Aiden Miller singled home CF Emaarion Boyd, who previously reached on an error. The very next batter, LF Hendry Mendez, doubled Miller home to expand the BlueClaws lead to 2-0. 1B Keaton Anthony delivered the final blow of the frame - an RBI single, scoring Anthony to tag Morris for three runs (two earned).

Morris' day would end after 3.1 frames of work, having allowed seven hits, while walking none and striking out eight. It was the first time since June 15 that Morris allowed more than two runs in a single outing.

The teams would trade zeroes all the way until the home half of the fifth, when Brooklyn plated its first runs of the game. After RF Omar De Los Santos doubled and swiped his 32nd bag of the season, he would come home to score on a balk by Neunborn. Moments later, DH Sebastian Castro, who reached on a walk and made it all the way up to third, scored the second 'Clones run of the night on a wild pitch. Brooklyn would not scratch anything further across the rest of the way.

Still, Jersey Shore would score in each of the final three frames to separate itself. In the seventh, DH Jordan Viars notched an RBI single to make it 4-2. One frame later, Miller crushed a big two run triple to right field to score a pair, giving the BlueClaws a comfortable 6-2 lead. Finally, the BlueClaws got one more in the ninth thanks to a sac fly off the bat of RF Troy Schreffler.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore return to action Sunday afternoon for the rubber match of the series. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park, where LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-6, 4.19 ERA) is expected to start for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose Jersey Shore's RHP Braydon Tucker (NR).

