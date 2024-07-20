Miller, Claws Win 7-2 on Saturday in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - Aidan Miller had two hits, including a two-run triple, and the BlueClaws rolled to a 7-2 win over Brooklyn on Saturday night at Maimonides Park on Coney Island.

The win was the 50th of the season for Jersey Shore (12-11/50-39), who dropped the first game of the series in 10 innings on Friday to Brooklyn (8-15/41-48).

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Aidan Miller's RBI infield single opened the scoring. Hendry Mendez added an RBI double and Keaton Anthony an RBI single for Jersey Shore.

Starter Mitch Neunborn (2-2) didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. He didn't allow a run until the fifth, when Brooklyn scored on a balk and wild pitch to cut the lead to 3-2. Neunborn came out after five innings, allowing two runs with a season-high eight strikeouts against just two walks.

Jersey Shore added to their lead in the seventh on an RBI single from Jordan Viars. Viars, who joined the BlueClaws this week, picked up his first hit an RBI with the BlueClaws. Aidan Miller then tripled home two runs in the eighth to push the BlueClaws lead to 6-2. They added a run on a SAC fly from Troy Schreffler in the ninth inning.

Wen-Hui Pan followed Neunborn and threw two scoreless innings. Pan joined the BlueClaws on Friday after opening the season on the Injured List and making several rehab appearances with Clearwater. Wesley Moore, with the BlueClaws on a rehab assignment, threw a scoreless eighth inning. Gunner Mayer threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Miller and Luis Caicuto each had two hits for Jersey Shore in the win. Trent Farquhar, making his BlueClaws debut, was hit by three pitches, tying a club record. He also drew a walk in his five plate appearances.

The teams continue their series on Sunday. RHP Braydon Tucker makes his BlueClaws debut.

