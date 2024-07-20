Grasshoppers Get Kohl for Christmas in 7-3 Win

Hickory Crawdads' Anthony Gutierrez on game night

Hickory, NC- Kohl Drake picked up his third win for the Hickory Crawdads as the club collected 10 hits in a 7-3 win over Greensboro Saturday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The game, promoted as 'Christmas in July', was delayed by a summer storm that rolled through the Unifour an hour prior to first pitch.

Once the game got underway, Kohl Drake took the ball for Hickory, making his second start of 2024 at the Frans.

Drake would look very good for Hickory (12-11, 40-49), as the southpaw tossed five innings, striking out seven while surrendering a single run in the fifth inning. The highlight of the night for Drake was the third inning, where the Utah native struck out the side, delighting the 2,040 jolly fans that came out to the party.

Both teams dodged raindrops for much of the game, but the Grasshoppers were unable to avoid the offensive outpouring from the Crawdads that led to a five-run third inning and enough cushion to propel the 'Dads to their fifth straight home win.

Cam Cauley, Yesion Morrobel and Anthony Gutierrez dashed to multi-hit games in the 10-hit attack. Morrobel drove home a pair of runs, Cauely scored twice and Gutierrez doubled twice while adding a stolen base.

For Greensboro (16-7, 55-33), Billy McKinney, on rehab with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Luke Brown had multi-hit games in the setback.

The Crawdads will conclude the weekend series in search of a sweep versus Greensboro at 2pm on Sunday, as Ryan Lobus gets the ball for the Crawdads. The Crawdads Pregame Show begins at 1:45pm on the Bally Live app, MiLB.TV, and hickorycrawdads.com.

