Renegades Game Notes

July 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (43-43, 10-11) vs. Rome Emperors (43-43, 7-15)

RHP Blane Abeyta (1-1, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Vargas (3-1, 2.38 ERA)

| Game 87 | Home Game 40 | Saturday, July 20, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

NEW BEGINNINGS: The Renegades return from the All-Star Break this week, after four days off following the conclusion of the team's series with Jersey Shore on Sunday. With 46 games left to go in 2024, Hudson Valley currently sits at 42-43 on the year, and 9-11 in the second half. July has been a rough month so far, with Hudson Valley entering play Friday with a 4-8 record since July 1st.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: History was made on Friday night, as the Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win. Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combined to complete the feat. In NL and AL history, a walk-off no-hitter has only taken place four times, last in 2013.

Renegades All-Time No-Hitters

8/10/2000vs Pittsfield MetsDoug Waechter

7/10/2021 (G2)vs Brooklyn CyclonesSean Boyle, Nick Ernst

& Derek Craft

7/20/2024vs Rome EmperorsKyle Carr, Trent Sellers & Hueston Morrill

THE ROME, WHAT?: Hudson Valley welcomes the Rome Emperors to Heritage Financial Park this weekend. It is the first time the Renegades have hosted Rome since they became known as the Emperors prior to the 2024 season. The franchise was known as the Rome Braves from 2003 to 2023. It marks the first time these two will square off in Wappingers Falls since June 2023, when the Renegades took four of six at home. Rome and Hudson Valley faced off earlier this season in Georgia, where the two teams had three postponements due to inclement weather and were only able to play five games. Hudson Valley dominated the season series between the two teams last year, taking nine of 12 games, including five of six on the road.

THE PROMISED LAND: The Renegades continue a stretch this week where they will play 12 of their next 15 games, and 18 of their next 27, away from Heritage Financial Park. After six games in Jersey Shore last week, Hudson Valley hosts Rome for three games this weekened, before traveling to Wilmington for a six-game series.

ROAD STRUGGLES: With a 5-3 loss on Sunday, the Renegades have now lost seven of their last eight road games. On Saturday, Jersey Shore recorded 15 hits, the most Hudson Valley has allowed in a game this season. The Renegades did snap a five-game road losing streak on Friday. This season, Hudson Valley is just 18-28 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 28 road losses are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road. Falling in a 3-2 walk-off on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, the Renegades suffered just their second loss this season when leading after eight innings. The only other time the Renegades lost in 2024 when heading into the ninth inning came on April 24 against Bowling Green at Heritage Financial Park, ironically also a 3-2 loss on a Colton Ledbetter home run off Hueston Morrill in the top of the ninth.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy to begin July, going 18-for-20 on stolen base attempts as a team in 13 July games thus far. Roc Riggio leads the way with six steals in eight tries.

BUMP IN THE ROAD: Baron Stuart struggled mightily last Saturday, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits. Stuart had allow seven runs combined in hos previous four starts. The right-hander was tremendous in two starts against Brooklyn last week. Stuart allowed just one run combined in 12.2 innings while inducing 16 groundball outs. On Saturday, Stuart earned his fourth quality start with Hudson Valley, and fifth overall, tossing six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts, and has gone 5+ innings in seven of his last nine starts.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-5 last Tuesday, earning his 19th multi-hit game of the season, most among active Renegades players. Serna ranks in the top 10 in seven hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 53 RBIs are the third-most in the SAL, and his 23 doubles rank third. He is also tied for fifth with 80 hits, and his 49 runs are tied for ninth in the league.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last three weeks. On Friday, Riggio launched a walk-off home run to a seal a no-hitter and a 1-0 win, his second home run in as many games. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 25 of his last 29 games. His on-base streak is the fifth-longest streak in the South Atlantic League this season.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the fourth-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.722). With 164 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season. Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have eight or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.34 ERA (132 ER/355.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and the 10th-best in the minor leagues. In his last five appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 16.2 frames. That includes 6.0 innings without a run or a hit in his last two appearances, including three innings in the Hudson Valley no-hitter on Friday. Over the unit's last 55.0 innings, the bullpen has allowed just 18 earned runs, good for a 2.94 ERA.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Thirty-five of the last 41 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday, Kyle Carr tossed five no-hit innings, retiring the last 11 batters he faced. Last Thursday, Blane Abeyta tossed his second consecutive quality start, going six innings while allowing just one earned run, issuing no walks, and striking out six.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 575 hits through 86 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, trailing only the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 789 hits through 88 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .268 (74-for-276) with 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 38 runs scored and a .787 OPS in 72 games. His 22 doubles are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On June 28 vs. Wilmington, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. Avina also currently holds a 38-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 105 errors in 86 games. Their .965 fielding percentage is fourth-worst in High-A and tenth-worst in the minors. In nine of their last 16 games, the Renegades have played error-free. After no errors in the win on Friday, Hudson Valley is now 21-8 in games this season where they do not commit an error.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 21 games, Martin has 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, five doubles, and a triple. Martin has a .576 slugging percentage and a .943 OPS during that stretch. The outfielder has allowed failed to commit an error this season, playing dependable defense in left and right field.

LEFTY SLUGGING: Omar Martinez has been getting on-base in a variety of ways. In his last 13 games, the Renegades catcher has a .412 on-base percentage and a .887 OPS. During that span, he has two home runs and seven RBIs, to go along with ten walks. His .378 on-base percentage this season ranks sixth, and his 51 walks in 2024 are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

DOMINICAN BOOST: Since being called up in mid-June, Brenny Escanio has been excellent. He is hitting .280 (14-for-50) with eight RBIs and six doubles. Escanio holds a 1.000 fielding percentage this season, while playing three different infield positions.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2024

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.