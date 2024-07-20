Rome Outlasts Renegades in 11

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - On Saturday night the Hudson Valley Renegades couldn't replicate the walk-off magic from the night prior, falling 4-3 in 11 innings to the Rome Emperors at Heritage Financial Park.

Blane Abeyta put together another strong start for the Renegades, throwing five innings while allowing just one earned run. Over his last 17 innings, Abeyta has been charged with just two earned runs while issuing only one walk.

In the second, a pair of doubles from Josh Moylan and Christopher Familia in consecutive at-bats put the Renegades in front 1-0.

The Emperors brought two runs across in the third. Nick Ward singled and reached third after a Dawson Dimon single. An RBI groundout by Kevin Kilpatrick brought home Ward to make it 1-1. After a throwing error allowed Sebin Ceballos to reach first and advanced Dimon to third, a sacrifice fly by Ethan Workinger scored Dimon from third to make it 2-1 Emperors.

In the bottom of the third Roc Riggio tripled to lead off the inning. Jared Serna brought him home with an RBI single to tie the game. With two RBIs on Saturday, Serna now has 55 RBIs in 2024, which ranks third in the South Atlantic League.

Following the third both pitching staffs notched six consecutive scoreless innings, keeping the score tied at 2-2 into extra innings. Renegades pitching held the Emperors without a hit from the fourth inning until the tenth. In its last 22.2 innings, the Hudson Valley pitching staff has allowed just five total hits.

In the tenth, Kilpatrick singled to score the automatic runner Dimon to make it 3-2 Rome.

Hudson Valley tied it up at 3-3 in the bottom half. A Riggio infield single moved automatic runner Kiko Romero to third, and Jared Serna hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Romero.

In the eleventh Drew Compton doubled to bring home the automatic runner Ceballos, putting Rome back in front 4-3.

The Renegades put runners at first and third in the bottom of the eleventh, but Anthony Hall struck out to end the game and give Rome a 4-3 victory. Hudson Valley was just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base in the game.

Hudson Valley concludes their three-game series with Rome on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.84) will take the mound for the Renegades, while Blake Burkhalter (0-1, 2.63) will start for the Emperors.

