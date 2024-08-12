Cyclones Announce Full 2025 Regular Season Schedule

August 12, 2024

Brooklyn Cyclones







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - On Monday, the Brooklyn Cyclones released their upcoming schedule for the 2025 Regular Season. The 'Clones 132 game slate gets underway on Friday April 4th at Maimonides Park against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Brooklyn opens the campaign with a nine-game homestand, hosting Wilmington for three games before the Hudson Valley Renegades come to Coney Island for a six game set.

The Cyclones will also take on a brand new member of the South Atlantic League, the Hub City Spartanburgers. Brooklyn will travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina for a three game set, spanning from July 18-20. The Cyclones will also play host to the Spartanburgers from August 12-August 17.

With the addition of the Spartanburgers, and departure of the Hickory Crawdads to the Single-A Carolina League, the SAL will realign next season to new divisions. The North Division will now feature five teams, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers depart to join a seven team South Division.

The 'Clones are also set to host a 4th of July contest for the first time since 2022. Brooklyn will take on Hudson Valley at Maimonides Park on Independence Day.

2025 also marks the first time since '22 that Brooklyn will finish the regular season on the road. The final series of the campaign comes from Lakewood, NJ against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

The Cyclones have two inter-division road trips down south, first from May 6-May 11 to North Carolina for a series with the Asheville Tourists, followed by a nine-game stretch in July that includes the previously mentioned three in Hub City, followed by six against Greensboro. As far as home inter-division series, Brooklyn will play host to Hub City, Asheville and the Winston-Salem Dash in 2025.

For more information on the 2025 season, please stay tuned to brooklyncyclones.com and our social media channels for continued updates!

South Atlantic League Stories from August 12, 2024

