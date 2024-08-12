Jhancarlos Lara Named SAL Pitcher of the Week After Greensboro Gem

Rome Emperors pitcher Jhancarlos Lara

ROME, Ga - The South Atlantic League today announced their weekly award winners, honoring 21-year-old Jhancarlos Lara's dozen strikeouts and six hitless innings against Greensboro this past Wednesday.

The Dominican Republic native notched his first winning decision of 2024 and tied a career high in strikeouts with 12, something he's done twice now in his three-year professional career. In his last five starts, the Braves no.12 prospect owns the fifth best ERA (2.00), third best WHIP (0.93), and twelfth best K/BB ratio (3.60) in the South Atlantic League.

Per Brendan Samson of MiLB.com, Lara's masterpiece against the Grasshoppers marked just the 21st instance over the last 20 seasons that a pitcher with 12 or more strikeouts walked fewer than two batters over six or more no-hit innings.

Lara is the third different Emperor to take home a weekly award this season, joining Owen Murphy (twice) and E.J. Exposito.

