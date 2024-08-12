BlueClaws Release 2025 Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have announced their 2025 schedule with the 24th Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Tuesday, April 8th against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

Click here to see a pdf version of the 2025 BlueClaws schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.

"The release of the schedule every August always marks the countdown to a new season," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We're already working on some great things from next year, but of course we're going to finish this year on a high note too with several exciting promotions and theme nights still to come!"

The BlueClaws will be home on both Father's Day (June 15th) and July 3rd (Independence Week celebration).

33 of the BlueClaws 66 home games will be against the Yankees and Mets affiliates. Hudson Valley, the Yankees High-A affiliate, will make three visits and play 15 games in ShoreTown: June 17th - 22nd, July 18th - 20th, and August 19th - 24th. Brooklyn, the Mets High-A affiliate, will make three trips for 18 games at ShoreTown Ballpark: April 22nd - 27th, May 20th - 25th, and September 2nd - 7th.

The Hub City Spartanburgers, a new addition to the South Atlantic League and the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will visit from August 5th - 10th as part of their inaugural season.

The BlueClaws will open the 2025 season in Hudson Valley on Friday, April 4th.

The final home game of the season is set for Sunday, September 7th. 36 of the 66 games fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

2025 BlueClaws ticket information will be released at a later date.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

