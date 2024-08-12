Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 5-1 in Final Game of Home Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Rome Emperors, 5-1 in the final game of its home series on Sunday, August 11. The Emperors improved to 15-25 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 23-19 as Greensboro outhit Rome 5-4.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were tallied by Mitch Jebb, Shawn Ross, Omar Alfonzo, Hudson Head, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the dish for the Emporers was outfielder Jace Grady as he went 2-3 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Kade Kern and Joe Olsavsky.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up one hit, two earned runs, and three free bases on three innings of work. Dotel took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 8-5 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Adam Maier as he tallied one strikeout and gave up three hits, one earned run, and three free bases on three innings of work. Shay Schanaman recorded the win for the Emperors and improved to 6-6 on the season.

