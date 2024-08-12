2025 Schedule Announced

August 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads released their 132-game schedule for the 2025 season. The 'Dads will begin the season on the road in Kannapolis against the CannonBallers April 4-6. The home opener will be Tuesday, April 8th against the Augusta GreenJackets.

The Crawdads will be home for Memorial Day Weekend for the fourth straight year and will be home on July 4th for the first time since 2021. The season will wrap up the first week of September with the final regular season game planned for Sunday, September 7th.

The Crawdads will travel 4,609 miles this year to visit their Carolina League opponents, with the furthest trip being 470 miles to Delmarva. In 2024, the Crawdads travelled 5,428 miles to South Atlantic League ballparks.

A bulk of the schedule will be played within the Southern Division, with 90 games set for against division opponents while the Crawdads will play 42 games against Northern Division teams. The 'Dads will host each of the Southern Division rivals and travel to all five cities at least once. The team will travel twice to Kannapolis, Columbia, and Charleston. The same three, plus Augusta, will also travel to Hickory twice.

The team previously announced that following the 2024 season, they would become the Rangers' Class-A affiliate and join the Carolina League's Southern Division.

Season tickets and ticket books are on sale now. Single game tickets will be available in early 2025.

Game times and the promotional calendar will be announced at later dates.

Breakdown of the Crawdads opponents in 2025:

vs Northern Division - 42 Games (18 Home, 24 Away)

vs. Carolina- 0 Games (0 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Delmarva - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Fayetteville - 6 Games (0 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Fredericksburg - 0 Games (0 Home, 0 Away)

vs Lynchburg - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Salem - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Southern Division - 90 Games (48 Home, 42 Away)

vs. Augusta - 18 Games (12 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Columbia- 24 Games (12 Home, 12 Away)

vs. Charleston - 24 Games (9 Home, 12 Away)

vs. Kannapolis - 15 Games (9 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Myrtle Beach - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

Dates are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.