Cyclones and Drive Postponed Due to Rain on Wednesday

August 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Wednesday evening against the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field at the West End has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 31. Game two will start roughly 35 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening ballgame. Each match will be seven innings in length.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz (1-0, 4.50 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn in the opener, while RHP Jawilme Ramírez (1-1, 6.35 era) is slated to get the ball in the finale. Greenville is scheduled to counter with LHP Zach Penrod (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in the lid-lifter and RHP Yordanny Monegro (NR) in the nightcap.

