The 3rd Annual Heroes Softball Game - GVL Fire vs Police - October 29

The 3rd Annual Heroes Softball Game between the City of Greenville Police and Fire Departments will take place at Fluor Field on Sunday, October 29th. First pitch for this charitable softball game is set for 5:30 PM, and the Main Street Gates to the ballpark will open at 4:30 PM.

The event is complimentary to the public, but you must claim a ticket in advance of the event HERE. While the event is complimentary, donations are encouraged throughout the event, as both the Police Department and Fire Department raise money for charity.

The beneficiary of this year's game is Shriners Children's Hospital of Greenville, which has devoted it work to providing high-quality specialty medical care to the children and families of the Upstate, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. You can donate and learn more about the Shriners Children's Hospital of Greenville HERE.

