HVR Game Notes - August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (66-55, 27-28) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (50-69, 21-34)

LHP Brock Selvidge (2-1, 3.74 ERA) vs. LHP Jake Bennett (0-2, 2.95 ERA)

| Game 122 | Road Game 62 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 30, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

ONE LAST HURRAH:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their final road trip of the regular season on Wednesday night in Wilmington, Delaware. Hudson Valley started the month of August with a six-game series at Frawley Stadium, where the 'Gades won four out of the six games. In their four previous series meetings versus the Blue Rocks, Hudson Valley has not lost a series yet, winning three of them and splitting the other.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their series opener to Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-3 on Tuesday night. Wilmington scored the game's first six runs before the Renegades plated two in the fourth inning. Rafael Flores later hit a solo home run in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-3. The Renegades bullpen fired five scoreless frames with Cole Ayers tossing 2.1 innings and Mason Vinyard 1.2 innings. Jared Serna extended his hitting streak to eight games in the losing effort.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Yorlin Calderon and Cam Schlittler, and OF Cole Gabrielson from Single-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley. T.J. Rumfield also commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades as well. Gabrielson was recently signed as a non-drafted free agent back in July out of USC while Schittler was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Northeastern. Calderon comes to Hudson Valley after sporting a 3.07 ERA in 37 appearances for Single-A Tampa this year.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 12 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 25-for-131 (.191) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Wednesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.61 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.21 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.29 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second, sporting a 3.56 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 39 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen. The 39-game streak is tied for the sixth longest streak across the Minor's this year. If Cowles reaches base safely on Wednesday, he will be tied with Jackson Holliday (BOW) for the fifth-longest streak this season.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:Luis Velasquez's scoreless innings streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon against Aberdeen, with the streak lasting 20.0 innings over nine-plus appearances. Prior to Sunday, the last runner to score against the right-hander was back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After tossing two scoreless frames on Sunday, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last four appearances, which spans 7.2 innings.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

RAFA POWER:Rafael Flores has now homered in back-to-back games after leaving the yard on Tuesday night against Wilmington. Six of his seven home runs have come in the months of July and August with five coming away from Heritage Financial Park.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:Last Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ROAD TRIPPIN:Entering Wednesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades are tied with the Great Lakes Loons (LAD) for the most road wins in High-A (39). The Loons just recently wrapped up a road trip and are home this week before finishing the season on the road. The 39 wins away from Heritage Financial Park are also the second-most in MiLB, only trailing the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA) who have collected 41 road wins in two more games played.

