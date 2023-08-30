Wednesday Game vs. Cyclones Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

A steady stream of heavy rain blanketed Fluor Field prior to the game between the Greenville Drive (24-31, 60-61) and Brooklyn Cyclones (32-24, 60-60) Wednesday night, causing the Greenville Drive to announce a postponement of the game.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, with both games scheduled for seven innings. Game one will be begin at 5:00 p.m. and game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Dollar Drink Night will be honored during both games of the twin bill tomorrow.

Tickets for tonight's game at Fluor Field can be exchanged at the box office for any remaining 2023 Drive home game, subject to availability.

Ticket holders for Thursday's regularly scheduled game are permitted to attend both games of the doubleheader.

