Cutters' Offense Erupts For 29 Runs In Series Win Over Trenton

August 19, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Cutters offense exploded for 29 runs on 26 hits, dominating

Trenton in a 29-3 win. Right fielder Conner Denning, who hit three home runs, and left fielder Nick Hussey

each had six RBI in the game. Starter Jarrett Whorf threw six innings, allowing four hits and one earned run

with eight strikeouts. 18 of the Cutters 29 runs were unearned in the game from eight Trenton errors.

The Cutters scored 12 runs in the top of the first, batting around twice in the inning. 11 of the 12 runs scored

were unearned due to four Trenton errors. Hussey's RBI groundout to make it 4-0 would be the winning run

in the game. Denning hit his first home run in the game, a three-run blast to make it 10-0.

The Cutters went scoreless in the second but scored multiple runs in the following five innings. They scored

two in the third and fifth innings, three in the fourth, four in the sixth and five in the seventh. The Cutters

added one in the eighth for its 29th run. Trenton scored single runs in the first, sixth and eighth innings.

Denning and first baseman Chris Swanberg each had four hits in the game. Centerfielder fielder Taylor

Jackson and second baseman Jesse Hall each drove in two runs. E.J. Taylor and Zach Miller each had multiple

RBI off the bench. Eight players also scored multiple runs for the Cutters.

WP: Jarrett Whorff (2-3)

LP: Jose Ledesma (0-3)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record:

14-9

Next Game: Friday, August 19, 2022 at State College 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, August 26, 2022 vs. State College, 6:35 p.m. Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.