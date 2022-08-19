2022 Homestand #8 August 23-25 vs. State College Spikes
August 19, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
Tuesday, August 23 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm
It's TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a Topps card pack. It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. It's $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game. It's also Bark in the Park presented by Kent State Trumbull Vet Tech. Bring your dog to the game!
Wednesday, August 24 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm
It's Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. It's Wine Down Wednesday with $4 wine specials presented by Webb Winery. It's also Pro Football Hall of Fame Night.
Thursday, August 25 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm
It's BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.
Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.
