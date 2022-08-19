Cutters' Comebacks Fall Short In Series Opener

The Cutters dropped the series opener 9-8 to the Spikes Friday night.

The Cutters came out slow after scoring 29 runs in Thursday's game against Trenton, getting three hits in the first eight innings. Down five runs, the Cutters staged a ninth-inning rally that fell short, getting the tying run to third.

State College scored a run in the second inning and three runs in the third to build an early 4-0 lead. The Cutters responded in the top of the fourth with a four-run inning. Third baseman Daniel Harris IV hit a two- run single that tied the game at 4-4.

The Spikes scored four in the sixth inning from a one-run double, two-run triple and a sacrifice fly to regain its lead. They added another in the seventh from another double to make the score 9-4.

The Cutters staged a late rally loading the bases with no outs in the ninth. Harris IV hit an RBI single, and a second run scored on a fielder's choice to make it 9-6. Back-to-back RBI singles by left fielder Nick Hussey and catcher Zach Miller brought the game within one. A failed squeeze bunt saw Hussey out at home for the second out, and a strikeout ended the rally and the game.

WP: Jalan Daniels (3-1) LP: Spencer Taack (1-3) SV: Tristen Hudson (6) Crosscutters Record:

14-10

Next Game: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at State College 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, August 26, 2022 vs. State College, 6:35 p.m. Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway

