Spikes Avert Late Crosscutters' Comeback for 9-8 Victory, Run Win Streak to Seven

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Rob Morosetti drove in four runs and Trent Taylor bumped his hitting streak to an MLB Draft League-best 18 games with a double and a triple to help the State College Spikes build a lead, but the Spikes had to overcome a furious Williamsport Crosscutters comeback attempt to earn a 9-8 victory for their seventh consecutive win.

Leading 9-4 going into the ninth inning, the Spikes (17-9 2nd half) saw the first three Crosscutters (14-10 2ndhalf) batters reach base to start the inning before Daniel Harris IV brought in a run with a single. After Tristen Hudson (6) entered the game and forced Zach Miller to ground into an RBI fielder's choice, Nicholas Hussey and Jesse Hall produced back-to-back run-scoring singles to draw Williamsport within one.

However, after a wild pitch, Hudson flawlessly fielded a Nemo Wright squeeze bunt attempt and flipped to catcher Luis Aviles for a tag of Hussey at the plate before a called strike three on Connor Denning ended the game.

With the win, the Spikes created some separation in the race for the MLB Draft League's second-half Championship Game berth. State College trails only first-half champion West Virginia in the second-half standings, which would put them in the title tilt, and is now two games ahead of third-place Williamsport with 14 games remaining on the regular season slate.

Morosetti notched sacrifice flies to left field in the second and fifth innings, with a two-out, two-run single to left field in the fourth sandwiched in between. The Pittsburgh native is now hitting .308 (4-for-13) with runners in scoring position and two outs this season.

Taylor tripled off the left-field wall in the third before scoring on Josh Madole's single to left, then hustled his way to a double in the sixth before coming home on Devin Buckner's double one batter later. The UCF product is hitting .419 (31-for-74) with seven doubles and three triples during his 18-game hit string, which began on July 28.

The Spikes broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth with a four-run frame, featuring an RBI double from Luis Aviles and a two-run triple from John Mead in addition to Morosetti's second sacrifice fly.

State College starter J.D. Daniels (3-1) earned the win after allowing four runs on just two hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings. The right-hander has now yielded only three hits to the Crosscutters over his last 11 innings on the mound against them.

Hudson picked up the save after giving up a total of two hits and striking out one batter.

Crosscutters starter Spencer Taack (1-3) was charged with the loss after being tagged for seven runs on six hits, four walks, one of them intentional, and a hit batsman over four innings. Taack also recorded one strikeout.

