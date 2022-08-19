Baeza's Homer Helps Keys Secure Series Opener over Trenton
August 19, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release
Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys (12-12) defeated the Trenton Thunder (6-16) on Friday night by a final score of 4-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
After Trenton got out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the 1st, Alex Baeza (Utah) launched his team-leading seventh home run of the summer off his former Utah teammate and Trenton's starting right-hander Matthew Sox. It was a three-run home run that snatched the lead away from the Thunder.
An RBI single by Hunter Jump (Kentucky) to left-field added another run for Frederick in the 4th to extend the lead to three.
The Frederick pitching staff struck out 14 Trenton hitters on the night. The 14 strikeouts are one shy of the second-half high for the Keys pitching staff.
Starting right-hander Drew Minter (Incarnate Word) struck out a season-high eight over 5.0 innings pitched, earning the win.
The bullpen of Ben Davis (Lewis University), Jose Suero (Wayland Baptist) and Jacob Schultz (Louisiana-Lafayette) combined for six more strikeouts with Schultz locking down his fourth save of the summer.
The Keys will return to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium tomorrow, August 20, against the Trenton Thunder for the second game of a three-game series. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:00 pm.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Cedric Mullins bobblehead.
For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Gareth Kwok at gkwok@FrederickKeys.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 19, 2022
- Baeza's Homer Helps Keys Secure Series Opener over Trenton - Frederick Keys
- Spikes Avert Late Crosscutters' Comeback for 9-8 Victory, Run Win Streak to Seven - State College Spikes
- Cutters' Comebacks Fall Short In Series Opener - Williamsport Crosscutters
- An All-Around Dominant Performance Powers the Bears over the Scrappers in 9-1 Win - West Virginia Black Bears
- Former Frederick LHP Zack Qin Signed by Padres - Frederick Keys
- 2022 Homestand #8 August 23-25 vs. State College Spikes - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Cutters' Offense Erupts For 29 Runs In Series Win Over Trenton - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Spikes Take Sixth Straight Win, Top Scrappers, 8-5, on Thursday Night - State College Spikes
- Crosscutters Blow Out Thunder 29-3 To Win Series - Trenton Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Frederick Keys Stories
- Baeza's Homer Helps Keys Secure Series Opener over Trenton
- Former Frederick LHP Zack Qin Signed by Padres
- Keys Swept by West Virginia on Thursday Night
- Keys Can't Hold Lead in Wednesday Loss to West Virginia
- Five-Run 6th Downs Frederick in Tuesday Loss to West Virginia