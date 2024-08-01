Cutters Fall Late To Black Bears
August 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
After building a 5-2 lead that lasted into the middle of the seventh inning, the
Williamsport Crosscutters surrendered four runs in two innings, falling to the West Virginia Black Bears 6-5 on
Thursday Night.
Three Cutters recorded a multi-hit night as Levi Perrell went 3-5 in the lead-off spot while both Kyson Donahue and
Cory Taylor went 2-4. Donahue recorded his second double of the season.
Josh Lopez went 1-3 tonight with 2 RBI and was the only Cutters hitter to drive in multiple runs. His lone hit was a 404
foot solo home run, his second of the season, in the seventh inning.
Tyler Valedez got the start on the hill and went four innings, allowing one run of five hits. Zachary Murray, returning to
the bullpen, surrendered three runs on five hits in two innings of work. The returning Brett Thomas worked an inning,
allowing one run on three hits.
Parker Kruglewicz suffered the loss on the mound for Williamsport, allowing the game-winning 434 foot home run to
the Black Bears' Trace Willhoite. Kruglewicz falls to 2-2 on the season after one inning of relief tonight.
Williamsport and West Virginia wrap up this two-game series Friday evening at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family
Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and live coverage is available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv
WP: Jackson Kirkpatrick (2-1)
LP: Parker Kruglewicz (2-2)
SV: Jack Maruskin (1)
Crosscutters Record: 5-8 2nd Half, 27-16 Overall
Next Game: Friday, August 2nd at West Virginia, 7:00 p.m.
Next Home Game: Tuesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Promotions: Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday
