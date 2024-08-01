Scrappers Change Name to Mahoning Valley Power Goblins for One Game Only on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Power Goblins for one game only on Thursday, August 15th, presented by Ultium Cells. The team will wear special KBO inspired jerseys with Power Goblins spelled out in Korean. The hats will feature a power goblin. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com with proceeds to the Warren Family Mission. Hats and t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Team Shop at Eastwood Field.

"Ultium Cells is excited to support the Mahoning Valley Power Goblins for this special event," said Kareem Maine, Plant Director. "This is a great opportunity for our team to support the Scrappers and celebrate KBO baseball history. We're looking forward to a memorable experience for everyone involved."

August 15th is also a Buck Night presented by the Valley's Honda Dealers with $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs, 12 oz. soft drinks and $2 domestic beers. The Penguin City Bullpen Bar & Grille will open for all fans beginning at 5pm. The Vegas Band will be performing live pre-game in the picnic garden from 5pm-6:30pm. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Tickets for the August 15th game are on sale now at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office and at mvscrappers.com.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

