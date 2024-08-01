Keys Suffer Series Opening Loss to Thunder in Competitive Pitchers Duel

August 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys fell in the first of two games to the Trenton Thunder Thursday night, losing 2-0 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in the series opener on the road.

In what was a pitchers duel between both sides, the Keys could not put together a late rally on the road against the Thunder, who used two RBI singles to pull away from Frederick, as the Keys went scoreless in the first game against Trenton Thursday night.

After each team went scoreless to begin the ballgame, Gage Bihm finished with two strikeouts in the second inning, keeping the Thunder off the board heading into the third at 0-0.

The Thunder scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single, handing the home team an early 1-0 advantage going into the fourth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Christian Davis (Southern) started his Keys career off strong with a scoreless bottom of the fourth along with one strikeout to finish the frame, allowing the score to remain at just 1-0 entering the fifth Thursday night.

Following a scoreless fifth inning on both sides, Rashad Ruff (UCLA) got a 1-2-3 inning on the hill in the sixth, as both teams remained deadlocked at 1-0 in favor of the Thunder approaching the seventh.

Another RBI single extended the lead for the Thunder in the bottom of the seventh to 2-0, but the Keys remained resilient and only trailed by two with just two innings to go in the Garden State.

After Luis Rodriguez (Alabama St) earned a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning on the hill to keep it a 2-0 game entering the ninth, the Keys went scoreless in the ninth, securing the victory for the Thunder in the first of two games in Trenton, New Jersey.

Box Score

The Keys take on the Thunder for the second time in as many days Friday night on the road, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.