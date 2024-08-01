Preston Has Another Big Night, Spikes Fall to Scrappers, 7-6

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Knox Preston delivered his second consecutive four-RBI game and helped the State College Spikes build an early lead, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers slipped past the Spikes to take a 7-6 victory on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Preston's two-run triple in the third inning gave the Spikes (7-7 2nd Half) a 4-2 lead, which expanded to 5-2 when he scored on a passed ball. The Saint Louis University product also brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the first, then brought in a run with a two-out single to center field in the ninth to cut the deficit to one run.

The Spikes had to withstand a pair of monstrous home runs early, including a 461-foot first-inning solo shot off the bottom nameplate of the new videoboard in left field by Dreylin Holmes. Holmes's blast, his fourth of the season, is the longest ever measured by the Trackman system at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, besting major leaguer Brendan McKay's 443-foot homer in 2016, and is the longest in the MLB Draft League this season.

Drey Dirksen followed with a 407-foot solo home run in the second, his first of the season.

In the seventh, the Scrappers (8-6) scored four runs to take the lead, with Holmes's RBI double serving as the key hit before Drew Holderbach's go-ahead single.

Jacob Peaden, making his first start for the Spikes after five relief appearances, dazzled with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. Peaden allowed five hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out six batters and facing the minimum over his last 3 2/3 innings.

Reliever Daelan Caraway (1-1) took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Mahoning Valley reliever Jonathan Martinez (2-0) yielded only one walk over three scoreless innings for the win. Sungkyung Kim (1), who came to the Scrappers from the Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), allowed one run but recorded three outs in the ninth for the save.

Friday, the Spikes and Scrappers finish their abbreviated two-game set with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send right-hander Brandon Bergert (1-0) to the mound against Mahoning Valley right-hander Brayan Villar (0-1).

