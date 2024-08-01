Thunder Arms Combine for Another Shutout in Win Over Frederick

For the second time in the second-half season, your Thunder pitchers have combined for 18 straight innings of scoreless baseball, as they earned the game one victory over the Frederick Keys by a final of 2-0 on Thursday night.

After a combined shutout the night before in Williamsport, the pitchers found a way to repeat themselves, all starting with seven shutout innings from lefty Luke Rettig.

The Lehigh product tossed 103 pitches enroute to 5 strikeouts, all coming in his final two innings of work while scattering six hits. Rettig was able to strand men on base in every inning except one when he set the Keys down in order. The southpaw has now thrown 26 innings on the mound at Trenton Thunder Ballpark and has only allowed one earned run which dates back to last season. Luke took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the effort.

Earning his first save of the season was lefty-reliever and Michigan man Jacob Denner, who followed up his immaculate inning in Williamsport with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth of Thursday. Denner took over after a scoreless eighth inning from Adam Bogosian who stranded a runner on second.

The Thunder offense was manufactured by a dynamic duo in Jack O'Reilly and Ryan Vogel who accounted for both of the Thunder runs scored. O'Reilly plated Vogel in the bottom of the third on an RBI single and did the same thing in the seventh to extend the lead to 2-0. O'Reilly finished the night 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and Vogel went 1-2 with a double and two runs scored.

