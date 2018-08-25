Cutters Drop Series Finale

A four-run 2nd inning was too much for the Cutters to overcome in their 4-2 loss to the Muckdogs in the series finale.

Ben Brown got the start in his Crosscutters debut and struggle with his command over his five innings. Brown allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out one. Ethan Evanko worked three scoreless frames in his Cutters debut, working around two hits, striking out one.

Jesse Wikening recorded his 2nd , three-hit games of the season, going 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Ben Pelletier hit his team-leading 9th home run and drove in his team-leading 40th RBI. Ben Aklinski drove in a run, going 2 for 4, picking up his 24th RBI.

The Crosscutters finished the night1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base, as they could have erased the early deficit a couple of times.

Williamsport finished the season with a 7-4 record against the Muckdogs. The Crosscutters elimination number in the Pinckney division hit 0 with the loss, eliminating them from division contention.

WP: Tanner Andrews (2-0)

LP: Ben Brown (0-1)

SV: C.J. Carter (4)

Crosscutters Record: 28-39 (L1)

Next Game: Sunday, August 26, 2018 vs State College, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Sunday, August 26, 2018 vs State College, 7:05 p.m.

Replica BB&T Ballpark Giveaway/ Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act/ Baseball Bingo/ Senior Loggers Club

