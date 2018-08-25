Muckdogs Game Notes - vs. Williamsport

August 25, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





Today's Game- Batavia closes out the season series with the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Muckdogs have clinched the season series W already, looking to split the four game set. After today's game, the Muckdogs welcome the State College Spikes to Dwyer Stadium.

That was last night- Manny Rodriguez ended an unearned run streak that dated back to June 19th. The Crosscutters tabbed him for four extra-base hits in the third inning for three runs. Four more came in the sixth. Batavia came back to 7-3 behind a Luke Jarvis home run, but ended up dropping 8-3.

Money on the Mound- The Muckdogs pitching staff has locked in over the last eight games. In that time, spanning 82 innings, Batavia's pitchers have given up just 29 earned runs. That checks out to a 3.18 ERA over that eight game span, including a ten-inning shutout over West Virginia on August 20th.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 14 of his last 17 games, putting up 21 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He had a stretch has lasted 42 innings without giving up an earned run for Rodriguez. Six of his last nine outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters.

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .255 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 299 runs against, 116 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 66 games this season, 41 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 20-21 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the third-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 2-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 24th, RHP Josh Roberson was assigned to Batavia, and RHP Jordan Holloway was sent to Batavia on Minor League Rehab.

Marlins Update- The Marlins shutout the Braves 1-0 last night only giving up three hits. The win snapped a nine game losing streak to Atlanta. Derek Dietrich singled home former Muckdog Brian Anderson for the lone run.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.