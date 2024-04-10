Curve Come from Behind for Second-Straight Night in Wednesday Win

CURVE, PA - For the second night in-a-row, Aaron Shackelford finished with two extra-base hits as he led the way for the Curve with two doubles and four RBI in another come-from-behind win, 9-8, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With the Curve trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Shackelford lined a double into the left-center gap to score Tsung-Che Cheng and Jackson Glenn and tie the game 2-2. Later in the sixth, he doubled down the right field line to score Cheng and break a tie game, giving Altoona a 7-6 lead. In his last two games, Shackelford is 4-for-8 with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI.

Trailing 5-2 entering the fifth inning, Altoona added four runs to the scoreboard to take their first lead of the game. Matt Fraizer opened the inning with a double and scored on a Jase Bowen fielders' choice. Seth Beer and Abrahan Gutierrez each followed with an RBI-single off new reliever Garvin Alston, who took the loss for Harrisburg after allowing four runs on three hits. Beer would score on a passed ball later in the inning.

Gutierrez added another RBI-single in the sixth inning off Daison Acosta to give him a two-hit, two-RBI game. Beer also finished with a pair of hits and RBI after bringing a run across on a fielder's choice in the sixth.

Po-Yu Chen made his team debut and overcame a difficult first two innings on the mound to toss 3.1 innings in a starting role. Chen allowed five hits, a pair of walks and hit a batter in his outing which lasted for 61 pitches before the Curve turned to righty Eddy Yean. Yean tossed 2.2 innings and permitted just two baserunners, allowing one run, and struck out one batter. He earned the win as the pitcher of record when Altoona took the lead in the fifth inning.

Valentin Linarez scattered four hits in two innings of relief, allowing an unearned run in the seventh and an earned run in the eighth, to hold the Senators at bay. Linarez induced a pair of double play balls during his outing to set up Cameron Junker in the ninth inning. Junker earned his first save of the season, stranding the tying run at second in the ninth.

Cheng had a stretch of ten straight plate appearances in which he reached base safely come to an end in the seventh inning of the game. Cheng has reached each of his last three games and drawn seven walks this season.

Altoona and Harrisburg continue their series on Thursday night at PNG Field. RHP Bubba Chandler is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Andrew Alvarez on the mound for the Senators. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. with fans taking home a 2024 Magnet Schedule, presented by Bolger Brothers.

