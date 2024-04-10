Rhylan Rakes as Ponies Knock off SeaWolves for First Road Win of '24

April 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - Rhylan Thomas finished 3-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-3) pulled out a 4-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves (3-2) at UPMC Park on Wednesday afternoon. It's Binghamton's first road victory of the 2024 season.

With the game tied at three in the eighth, Thomas led off the inning with a leadoff double to right field. Two batters later, with Kevin Parada at the plate and one out, Thomas stole third base. That set up Parada's sacrifice fly to left to drive home Thomas and put the Ponies ahead 4-3.

Binghamton got on the board first on an Alex Ramírez' sacrifice fly in the third inning to put the visitors ahead 1-0. It's Ramírez third run batted over the first five games of the season.

In the fifth, with the game tied 1-1, Jett Williams belted an RBI triple to left center field, scoring Matt O'Neill from first to put the Ponies ahead 2-1. It's Williams' first triple and first RBI of the season. The next batter Thomas hit an RBI single to left to score Williams from third to give Binghamton the 3-1 advantage.

The Seawolves would respond with two runs in the bottom of the fifth against Tyler Stuart to tie the game at three. Stuart allowed three runs and nine hits over four and two thirds' innings in the no-decision.

The Ponies relief was superb combining for four and a third scoreless frames with no walks and five strikeouts. Hunter Parsons (1-0) earned the win pitching two scoreless frames with no walks and three strikeouts. Wilkin Ramos earned his second save of the year pitching a scoreless ninth.

The two teams continue the series on Thursday night with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 5:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Williams finished 2-for-4 with a triple, double, RBI, and run scored... Thomas' three-hit day included an RBI, run scored, and stolen base...O'Neill had a multi-hit game in his first game of the season with Binghamton.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.