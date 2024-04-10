Benny Montgomery Powers the Yard Goats Past the Baysox, 8-0

April 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats have their first 3-0 start to a season since 2016 as they cruised past the Bowie Baysox, 8-0 at Dunkin Park. Benny Montgomery capped off a six run fourth inning with a grand slam. Montgomery has now homered in back-to-back games and is hitting .333 through his first three games of the season. Two out of the first three wins for the Yard Goats have been shutouts.

The Yard Goats opened the scoring in the first inning against Bowie starter Seth Johnson. The first two batters of the frame Amador and Zach Veen each walked. Warming Bernabel delivered a two-out single to center field to drive in Amador and Veen, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead.

The Baysox threatened to score in the third inning after a Dylan Beavers two out double to left.

Billy Cook stepped to the plate and was hit by a pitch and Bencosme reached on a walk. With the bases loaded Quezada stepped up to the challenge and struck out John Rhodes on three pitches.

Zach Kokoska led off the fourth inning with a double and was able to reach third base off a Carlos Tevera wild pitch. Bladmir Restituyo then sent Kokoska home on a sacrifice fly. After a Ronaiker Palma double, Nic Kent reached on an error by Baysox shortstop Frederick Bencosme. With Kent on first base and Palma on third base, Adael Amador singled into left field to bring in Palma.

Quezada finished his day with four scoreless innings, to go along with four strikeouts. The Yard Goats bullpen finished out the scoreless effort as Evan Shawver pitched the fifth and sixth innings. Alec Barger pitched the seventh and Brendan Hardy pitched the eighth. Bryce McGowan entered in the ninth and completed the shutout.

The third game in the Yard Goats series of six against the Baysox is set to be played on Thursday, 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park. Mason Albright will get the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free audacy app and streamed on MiLB TV.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.