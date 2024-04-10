Altoona Rallies past Senators Again

April 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







For the second straight game, the Senators had a multi-run lead into the fifth inning only to lose it in their 9-8 loss to Altoona Wednesday night. Altoona sent 18 batters to the plate in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring seven runs between the frames to take a 9-6 lead. The Sens scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to draw within a run.

The Big Play

Trailing by three runs in the seventh, the Senators loaded the bases with no outs with Brady House coming to the plate. House grounded into a double play, scoring a run, but killing the Sens rally.

Filibusters

Harrisburg hit into four double plays Wednesday night with two coming with no outs and the bases loaded and one with runners on first and third with no outs... For the third straight game, the Sens offense had 10+ hits, pounding out 12 Wednesday... The Sens have scored 15 runs in the first two games of the series... Brady House had two hits extending his hit streak to all five games.

On the Docket

The Senators and Curve play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.