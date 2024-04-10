Lachlan Wells Twirls First Affiliated Win Since 2019

April 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (3-2) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (0-3), 5-1 in Game two of the six-game series. This is the Fightins' second-straight win after defeating the Sea Dogs in the home opener Tuesday night.

The Sea Dogs got on the board first in the third inning after a solo home run by DH, Matthew Lugo. This was the only run they would score in the ballgame.

Lefty Lachlan Wells (W, 1-0) took the mound for Reading, making his first appearance in an affiliated professional baseball since the 2019 season. He spent the last five years in the Australian Baseball League and missed time due to injury. He pitched five innings, giving up one run, two hits and striking out one. Isaac Coffey (L, 0-1) pitched 4.2 innings for the Sea Dogs, allowing three earned runs, four hits, and struck out six.

The Fightins tied the game up, 1-1 in the fifth as Bryce Ball drove in a run with an RBI double. William Simoneit came in to score. The R-Phils scored three more runs In the inning. After Robert Moore walked, Jose Rodriguez hit an RBI double, and Ball scored the R-Phils second run. Two more runs came in to score after a wild pitch by Portland pitcher, Brendan Cellucci. The Fightins increased their lead, to 4-1.

In the eighth, Gabriel Rincones Jr. reached on a double and stole third base. He came around to score thanks to a Carson Taylor RBI single to grow the Reading lead to 5-1. Right-handed reliever Tommy McCollum pitched a scoreless ninth inning t secure the R-Phils second-straight victory.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs are back in action Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Zach Penrod for Portland. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and fans can listen at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Thursday is an unused ticket game. On Friday, the first 1,500 adults will receive an America's Classic Ballpark Renovation Commemorative Cup, Saturday the first 1,500 kids will get a 2024 R-Phils Team Photo with Home Schedule, and the series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Mascots and Characters Meet and Greet and Photo Session for all kids starting at 2 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for all games at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

