Frías Grand Slam Lifts Ducks Past Squirrels, 6-3

April 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks third baseman Dayan Frías hit a go-ahead grand slam - his first Double-A home run - to cap a five-run eighth inning as Akron rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 6-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the second game of a six-game series at The Diamond Wednesday night.

Turning Point

In the eighth inning with a 3-0 deficit, Akron shortstop Yordys Valdés hit a leadoff double down the left-field line, and center fielder Petey Halpin and right fielder Chase DeLauter drew consecutive walks, forcing left-hander Nick Swiney out of the game after three batters. Second baseman Kahlil Watson had an RBI groundout against right-hander Tyler Myrick. With two outs, Frías drilled a 2-2 pitch from Myrick 375 feet to right field for his third career grand slam to make it 5-3.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Ryan Webb allowed a first-inning solo home run to Richmond first baseman Victor Bericoto. Webb stranded the bases full in the second inning. In the fourth, he allowed three hits and a run on center fielder Grant McCray's RBI single. Webb finished 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Right-hander Bradley Hanner escaped the fourth inning and struck out the side in the fifth. Right-hander Trey Benton tossed a perfect sixth inning before yielding a run on three hits in the seventh. Right-hander Tyler Thornton worked around a single, hit batter and walk for a scoreless eighth inning, and right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. worked around a leadoff single for a scoreless ninth inning and his second save in as many appearances.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks began the game with consecutive hits from Halpin (a single to left-center field) and DeLauter (double to right field), but left-hander John Michael Bertrand induced three ground balls to escape a scoreless first inning. Akron had only two other hits and a walk against Bertrand, who went five innings, and right-hander Nick Garcia, who worked two. With five runs off of Swiney and Myrick, Akron added a run in the ninth off right-hander Tanner Kiest, as catcher Kody Huff and Valdés each singled, and Watson hit a two-out RBI single to make it 6-3.

Notebook

With its first comeback win of the season, Akron has won four straight games for the first time since July 3-6, 2023, against Erie and Harrisburg...Akron's last grand slam also capped a five-run eighth inning in a 6-3 comeback win. It was a lead-changing shot by Michael Berglund on Sept. 3, 2023, against Bowie at Canal Park...RubberDucks pitchers had 13 strikeouts for a second straight game, matching their season high again...Game Time: 3:00...Attendance: 7,502.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at The Diamond. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Carson Ragsdale (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

