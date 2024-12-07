Curtis Dickson MASSIVE 5 Goal Game

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Curtis Superman Dickson is back in a Roughnecks uniform and picking up where he left off, scoring five goals and four assists in an 18-17 win.

