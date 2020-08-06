Cuddemi Earns AHL Contract with Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Ralph Cuddemi to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season, the Royals' AHL affiliate announced Thursday. Cuddemi skated with the Royals in 25 games last season, scoring 21 goals and 34 points, the most goals by any Royals player through early December in team history. Cuddemi led the league in both categories when he signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Laval on Dec. 11.

Cuddemi's amazing Royals run

Among his early-season feats, Cuddemi's 21 goals by Dec. 11 were the most by an ECHL player since the league began tracking day-by-day stats online in the 2006-07 season.

The 27-year-old native of Concord, ON generated six multi-goal efforts in 21 games, including a four-goal output vs. Newfoundland Nov. 24. The four-goal game tied for the most ever in a contest by a Royals player. In the season series against the Growlers, the right-handed shot bombed in 11 goals and 15 points in nine games.

Career figures

The Cansisus College graduate is entering his 5th professional campaign. In 248 career games (237 ECHL), Cuddemi has scored 107 goals and 210 points.

