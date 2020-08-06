K-Wings Sign St. Cloud State Defenseman Kuster

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced its second player signing of the week and third of the off-season Thursday, inking rookie defenseman Clark Kuster.

Kuster, 25, joins the K-Wings after skating in a career-high 27 games as a fifth-year senior at St. Cloud State University, where he was an alternate captain in 2019-20. The St. Louis, Missouri native was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) All-Academic Team all five years at SCSU. A

He was a part of the Huskies' conference championship team in 2015-16 and back-to-back regular season conference championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"When speaking with past teammates and coaches of Clark, a few common traits kept coming up," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "His character is outstanding, he competes hard every night, and he is an awesome teammate."

"I'm excited to have an opportunity to play for the Kalamazoo Wings organization," said Kuster. "I look forward to arriving in Kalamazoo and meeting all of my new teammates. I can't wait to put on the K-Wings jersey and work hard in front of the fans."

Prior to college, Kuster played junior hockey for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League from 2012 to 2015, where he posted 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists) in 162 games. He captained the RoughRiders in his final season in 2014-15.

The ECHL announced Wednesday that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape on by heading to kwings.com.

