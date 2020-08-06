John Edwardh Signs Deal to Return to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward John Edwardh to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

Edwardh was re-acquired last season from the Cincinnati Cyclones in a three-team trade. The 25-year-old recorded 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 23 games with Adirondack last season and totaled 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) on the year. During the 2018-19 season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound right-winger had a career year with Thunder when he put up 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 54 games while on re-assignment from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

"I'm happy to have the opportunity to come back and play another season for the Thunder," Edwardh said. "I'm excited about the signings that Alex Loh has already made this offseason to improve our team. The Glens Falls area has felt like a second home to me so I'm excited to get back to work with the team and coaching staff to play in front of best fans in the league."

Edwardh played four seasons of collegiate hockey at UMass-Lowell where he collected 87 points (38 goals, 49 assists) in 136 games. The Calgary, AB native helped guide the River Hawks to a Hockey East title in 2016-17. Before attending college, Edwardh skated in parts of three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, suiting up for the Okotoks Oilers and the Canmore Eagles.

