Mavs Bring Back Blueliner Derek Pratt

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed defenseman Derek Pratt to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Pratt, a six-foot-two, 194-pound defenseman from Mount Herman, Massachusetts, returns to the Mavericks for his second season. Last season with KC, Pratt played in 52 games for the Mavs with one goal and eight assists for nine points. Pratt also accumulated 48 penalty minutes.

"Derek is a hard nosed d-man that competes hard, breaks pucks out well and can shut down the opposition," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He's experienced, plays a rugged game and brings a great skill set that will fit in nicely with our rugged Mavs defensive corps. We love his compete, coachability, shutdown ability and the fact he is an exceptional teammate and person makes him an excellent signing."

