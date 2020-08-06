Spinozzi Defends The Pond Again

August 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Defenseman Kevin Spinozzi (spin-oh-zee) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old returns to the pond after playing 34 games with Toledo during the 2019-20 season earning 11 points (4G, 7A) and racking up 23 penalty minutes. He started last season in Austria and had eight points (2G, 6A) over 25 contests.

"Kevin showed that he can be a very good two-way defensemen for us last year," said Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye head coach. "He has the ability to make plays under pressure, create offense with his shot and defend efficiently with his size and skating ability. We look forward to working with Kevin again in 2020-21."

The native of Granby, Quebec, skated in 44 games with the Wheeling Nailers (2018-19) picking up nearly a point per game with 38 points (17G, 21A) and also played in the ECHL All-Star Game held in Toledo at the Huntington Center.

The 6-foot-2 and 204-pound defenseman turned pro prior to 2017-18 season skating in 21 games over two years in the AHL with Scranton Wilkes-Barre, collecting a pair of assists and eight penalty minutes. He also skated in 12 games for the Nailers in 2017-2018, with two goals and three assists.

BECOME A FINATIC. Memberships on sale now.

Be there for every exhilarating moment of T-Town hockey! FINatic memberships are on sale now for the 2020-21 season by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255 or at www.toledowalleye.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.