Cucho Hernández HAT TRICK vs. Sporting Kansas City

June 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video







With his three goals vs. Sporting Kansas City, the Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández has become the fifth active MLS player to record at least three hat tricks in his MLS career. All three hat tricks have come in his last 20 regular season games.

