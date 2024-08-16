C's Return the Favour in 10-1 Win Over Spokane

August 16, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane dealt the C's a humiliating 13-0 shutout loss on Thursday. Vancouver got their revenge in equal measure tonight. The Canadians scored four times in the third and never looked back as the drubbed the Indians, 10-1, in front of 6,431 fans at Avista Stadium for NuFlow Rally Towel Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented by Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, 95.3 KPND, & Nspire Magazine.

TOP PERFORMERS

GJ Hill continued his recent power surge with a solo shot in the eighth inning of Vancouver reliever Chay Yeager. The home run was Hill's fifth in the last seven games and ninth total in just 31 games with Spokane this season.

Sergio Sanchez tossed three innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts for the Indians.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (17-12), Redband (10-4), OFT (4-4), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (31-16), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 17th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver LHP Kendry Rojas (2-1, 2.75) vs Spokane RHP Jack Mahoney (6-6, 3.55)

Promotion - Marvel Super Hero™ & Firework Night presented by MultiCare: Join us for another Marvel Super Hero Night at Avista Stadium featuring a Captain America character appearance! Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and join in on the fun! Indians players will be wearing specialty Marvel inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off benefitting the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation. After the game we'll hit the lights for another spectacular fireworks show courtesy of MultiCare.

