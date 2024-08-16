Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

August 16, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Funko Friday: Every Friday home game is Funko Friday, featuring a new, exclusive giveaway each time! Tonight's giveaway is an AquaSox Cardholder. Don't miss out as only the first 2,500 fans get to take one home!

Salute to the Mariners Weekend: We will be wearing special, limited-edition navy jerseys to pay homage to our big-league affiliate Seattle Mariners. We will also be giving out random Mariner prizes through out the night.

Girl Scout Night: Join us as we celebrate the Girl Scouts! Scouts may join us on the field post-game to watch a baseball-themed movie and can also camp out overnight too!

Military Pride Offer: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats. Valid for all home games; up to four discounted tickets per game. Tickets must be purchased at the Front Office or Box Office

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2nd! The AquaSox will be taking on the Spokane Indians at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature Funko Field favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad. chips. apple pie & ice cream, soda and water

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic.

