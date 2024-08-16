Prosecky Deals, Offense Erupts in 13-0 Win

Michael Prosecky tossed five scoreless frames and was backed by a big night from Spokane's offense as the Indians thumped the Canadians, 13-0, in front of 3,612 fans at Avista Stadium for Back to School Night presented by nomnom.

TOP PERFORMERS

Prosecky authored his best start with the Indians since joining the team in mid-July, holding the Canadians scoreless while striking out five. The southpaw out of Louisville has piled up 23 strikeouts over his first 19.1 innings with Spokane and has 57 K's in 39 IP across three levels this season (13.2 K/9).

Jean Perez had a career night at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with a double, triple, two stolen bases, and four RBIs. The 22-year-old is batting a scalding .459 (17-for-37) with four extra-base hits and 11 RBIs over his last 10 games.

GJ Hill homered for the second consecutive night - and fourth in his last six games - while Kyle Karros continues to make a case for NWL MVP with his league-leading 14th home run. Jesus Bugarin had three hits and two RBIs while Cole Carrigg and Bryant Betancourt each had a pair of base knocks in the win.

Braxton Hyde, Luis Amoroso, and Bryson Hammer combined for four scoreless innings to close out the win.

