AquaSox Winning Streak Ends Thursday

August 16, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox winning streak came to an end Thursday on Union Solidarity Night as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated Everett 7-1 in front of 3,507 fans at Funko Field.

Everett could not get the gears turning on their offense throughout the night, concluding the game with only four base hits. The Frogs added their run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI single to right field. Montes tallied a pair of base hits, and Freuddy Batista and Caleb Cali also hit safely.

From the mound, right-handed starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse tossed 4.1 innings of four-run baseball, allowing eight hits while striking out three and walking three.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Cleveland had a strong night, throwing 1.2 innings of shutout baseball while striking out two and walking one. Cleveland also allowed zero hits

Throwing the final three innings of the game were Joseph Hernandez, Holden Laws, and Gabriel Sosa.

Pictured Above: Lazaro Montes Photo By: Shari Sommerfeld

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow evening, we host our 11th Funko Friday of 2024! The first 2,500 fans will receive an AquaSox Cardholder upon entering the stadium gates courtesy of Funko. We also will be celebrating Salute to the Mariners weekend by wearing special navy and silver AquaSox jerseys! Lastly, it is Girl Scout Night. Purchase through our online FEVO link to get a special ticket package featuring a postgame baseball movie and an opportunity to camp out overnight on the field! Get your tickets and enjoy your Friday evening at the ballpark with home runs and hot dogs as first pitch is at 7:05!

