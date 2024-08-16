C's Get Smothered by Rockies' Affiliate

SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians were shutout for consecutive games for the first time this season Thursday night, a 13-0 flop against the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium.

After a scoreless first, the Indians would plate at least one run in six of their next seven innings at bat. They got to starter Connor O'Halloran (L, 2-6) for three in the second and added another in the fourth before chasing the lefty with three scores in the fifth.

Vancouver loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth but failed to score, the only inning in the game where they put multiple men on base.

The C's bullpen didn't fare much better. Alex Amalfi, Geison Urbaez and Aaron Munson all surrendered runs and, when the dust settled, Vancouver trailed 13-0 after eight.

A lead-off single in the ninth was promptly erased on a double play and the game ended moments later on a foul out to hand the C's their second straight defeat.

Je'Von Ward and Jay Harry were the lone bright spots in the lineup. They each had two hits, accounting for two-thirds of the Vancouver knocks on the night.

Despite the loss, the Canadians remain five games in front of Hillsboro for the final playoff spot after the Hops got beat 10-0 in Eugene tonight.

#13 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas will try and lead the C's back to the win column tomorrow night against #20 Rockies prospect Jack Mahoney. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

