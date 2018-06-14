Crushers Sweep Season Series From CornBelters

NORMAL, Ill. -- The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy, trailed three different times on Thursday night before coming back and overtaking the CornBelters for an 8-5 win.

Normal jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against starter Juan Perez. An error and hits by Andrew Godbold along with Tanner Lubach led to the early lead.

Lake Erie (18-12) got on the board in the second inning when Cody Lenahan scored on a wild pitch after he had previously singled. The game tying run came in the fourth when Matt Dacey homered for the fourth time this season.

Normal (11-17) scored two times in the fourth against Perez who lasted 4.1 innings and allowed four runs (three earned). He issued five walks and struck out four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kevin Lachance and Aaron Hill led off with walks to begin the frame. Kewby Meyer followed with a fly-ball to left that Cody Erickson couldn't handle inlet field and both runs scored on the error.

The CornBelters retook the lead in the sixth against reliever Max Biedrzycki (2-0) after Godbold singled home Justin Fletcher. With the bases loaded and one out, Lubach lined a ball down the left field line that was ruled foul. He later struck out and was ejected for arguing the previous call. Biedrzycki then struck out Chris Iriart to end the threat.

In the top of the seventh, the Crushers took advantage of another error by the CornBelters. A ground ball to Iriart at first, rolled off his glove, allowing Hill to reach. Meyer followed with a single of his own. With two strikes, Sean Hurley lined a double into the left field corner, giving the Crushers a 6-5 lead.

Lenahan followed with an RBI single, making it 7-5. Lenahan went 3-5 with a run scored as well to raise his average to .356 since coming off the DL. Mark Hendricks (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) in the inning.

In the eighth, Meyer doubled home Lachance to extend the lead to 8-5. Meyer finished 2-3 with an RBI.

Louis Cohen, Kent Hasler, and Justin Sinabaldi combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close it out. Sinabaldi picked up his sixth save of the year.

With the sweep the Crushers have won five consecutive road series. Lake Erie will host River City for a three game set beginning tomorrow at 7:05 PM. Donny Murray (2-3) will start for the Crushers.

