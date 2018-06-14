Miners Swept by Slammers

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners were swept at home on Thursday night by the Joliet Slammers as their comeback attempt fell short in a 10-5 loss at Rent One Park.

The Miners grabbed the initial lead in the contest, scoring two runs in the third inning on an infield hit by Joe Duncan and a groundout by Marc DiLeo to take a 2-0 lead. After starter Billy Griffin held the Slammers' offense off the board for four frames, however, Joliet batted around and scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead, knocking out Griffin (0-3) and putting Southern Illinois behind.

The Miners nearly made it all the way back from that deficit, as they got one run right back on a sacrifice fly by DiLeo in the fifth to make it 6-3. Then in the sixth inning, against reliever Corey Kimber, the Miners got runners on first and third base with no one out on an error by London Lindley and a walk drawn by Nolan Earley before Romeo Cortina singled in a run to make it 6-4. After a sacrifice bunt, Kurt Wertz, Jr. was hit by a pitch to load the bases for John Holland, who then drew a walk to make it a one-run game at 6-5 and put the tying run at third base with only one out.

But the Miners could not equalize, and in the top of the seventh, Joliet added on when, after a two-out error by DiLeo, a single by Trey Fulton and a two-run triple from Ridge Hoopii-Haslam made the score 8-5. Joliet would then add two more runs to their lead in the top of the ninth inning and double up the Miners for the final score, sweeping the series at Rent One Park for the second year in a row.

Duncan finished with three hits for the Miners, including his first professional RBI, while DiLeo drove in two runs, and Cortina and Ben Moore each had two-hit nights but it was not enough as Southern Illinois dropped their third game in a row for the first time in 2018.

Southern Illinois continues their homestand against the Washington Wild Things on Friday night at Rent One Park. Geno Encina will pitch for the Miners, looking to right the ship against southpaw Thomas Dorminy, who will throw for the Wild Things.

