Crushers Game Suspended

AVON, Ohio - The Crushers game for June 16th was postponed in the top of the 7th due to weather. When Lake Erie goes back out to Florence on July 5th, the game will resume where it left off tied 7-7.

Alex Romero started the game for Lake Erie, threw 5.0 innings, gave up three runs off of seven hits, walked four, and struck out five. Tyler Gibson was on the mound for Florence to start the game. Gibson threw 4.0 innings, gave up seven runs off of 11 hits, walked two, and struck out three.

The start of the game was delayed an hour and a half because of rain in Florence. The game started after the long delay but the rain came back in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was apparent that both pitchers were having trouble gripping the ball in the down pour. Players were sliding past bases on stolen base attempts, and had trouble looking up into the rain for fly balls.

After the fifth inning was over the Crushers were leading 7-2. The rain at that point was heavy enough to stop the game but the umpiring crew decided to keep playing. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Florence scored four runs to tie the game. After the inning had concluded, it was then that the umpiring crew had decided to postpone the game.

The Crushers unofficial offensive stats were great. Lake Erie scored their first run in the top of the third when Steven Kraft scored off an RBI single from Dale Burdick. Crushers did all their damage in the top of the fourth inning as they scored six runs to take the lead. Emmanuel Marrero, Sebastian Diaz, and Jake Vieth put on a hitting display as they all hit home runs off Gibson. Marrero hit a solo shot with one out, Diaz hit a two run homer, and Vieth hit a three run homer.

These are all unofficial stats because the game has been postponed. Because they could not finish game three against Florence, they end the road trip going 3-2 as they won the series in Joliet before the Florence series.

